Labor Day delays garbage, recyclable collection around Omaha-metro

(WOWT) - The Omaha Public Works Department has released the Labor Day Holiday solid waste collection schedule.

There will be no collection of garbage, yard waste, or recyclable materials on Monday, and all collections scheduled Monday-Friday next week will be delayed by one day.

Omaha trash collections will return to a normal schedule the following week.

Bellevue’s solid-waste department also will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day, with Papillion Sanitation residential routes delayed by one day that week, with the normal schedule resuming Sept. 14. Papillion Sanitation services residents in Elkhorn, Gretna, Bennington, Waterloo, Valley, Papillion, La Vista, Ralston, Bellevue, Blair, Louisville, Springfield, Plattsmouth, and Syracuse.

In Council Bluffs, service will be delayed for the week following the holiday, with Friday collection happening on Saturday, according to the city’s website.

