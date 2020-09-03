Advertisement

Former pastor sues Archdiocese of Omaha for placement on sexual misconduct list

(WOWT)
By John Chapman
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former associate pastor removed from his position for what the Archdiocese of Omaha claims were significant boundary violations with young adults and minors, is suing the Archdiocese of Omaha for more than two million dollars.

In the suit, Father Andrew Syring claims he did nothing wrong and has been denied due process.

Father Andy had served as the associate pastor at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point.

Father Andy was at Saint Mary’s for about two years. He resigned in 2018.

According to a statement from the Archdiocese two years ago, Archbishop George Lucas promised to hold appointed clergy to a high standard. And the resignation was for significant boundary violations with young adults and minors.

Father Andy’s attorney denies the allegations and says no legal action was ever taken against his client.

Lyle Koenig says Father Andy’s name was put on a list of clergies who were accused of sexual misconduct with a minor, Koenig says his client never committed any crime.

Last month Father Andy’s attorney filed a suit in Cuming County District Court suing the Archdiocese of Omaha for more than two million dollars.

“When the archdiocese placed his name on a list of priests who were credibly accused of sexual criminal misconduct they in effect convicted him without the benefit of a trial, without the benefit of him being able to present evidence, without him being able to confront and cross-examine witnesses against him, and in effect, he’s been convicted without a trial,” said Koenig.

The Archdioceses of Omaha responded in a statement that reads, “Father Andrew Syring’s dispute with the Archdiocese of Omaha concerns a personnel issue and involves internal church discipline, since the complaint is now a matter of litigation, the Archdiocese will withhold comment for now and respond to allegations only within the confines of the lawsuit.”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

