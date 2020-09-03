David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly tonight, heat quickly returns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plenty of sunshine around the metro today, but gusty north winds kept temperatures on the cooler side for early September. Temperatures warm into the upper 70s, a little below average for this time of year. Winds will begin to die down this evening, allowing temperatures to quickly cool off overnight. Lows will dip into the middle 50s around the metro, with a few spots potentially falling into the upper 40s in western Iowa.

Summer heat quickly returns on Friday. Sunny skies and a southwest breeze will help to push temperatures back up to near 90 degrees by the afternoon. We continue to heat up on Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Sunday has the potential to be one of the hottest days of the year, as full sunshine, dry air, and gusty southwest winds all combine to really heat things up. High temperatures have the potential to top 100 degrees around the metro. Because of the intense heat, Sunday has been declared a First Alert Weather day.

First Alert Days Sunday and Tuesday for big temperatures swings (WOWT)

Monday will be a bit of a transition as a cold front pushes our way. We’ll see more clouds with highs near 90. Rain will increase Monday night as the cold front moves through. Tuesday is also a First Alert Day because of the extreme swing in temperatures expected. Temperatures will plunge on Tuesday into the 50s with very strong north winds. Rain showers will likely continue on and off through the day. Temperatures in the 50s or even 40s combined with the gusty winds could produce wind chills in the lower 40s. Conditions will stay chilly through Thursday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

