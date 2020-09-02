Advertisement

Tyler Perry is now a billionaire, Forbes says

Tyler Perry has joined an elite group that includes Oprah Winfrey, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.
Tyler Perry has joined an elite group that includes Oprah Winfrey, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.(Source: CNN/file)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tyler Perry has joined an elite group that includes Oprah Winfrey, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.

Forbes reported that the filmmaker is officially worth $1 billion.

The newly minted billionaire owns the rights to all 22 of his movies, which have grossed nearly $1 billion to date.

Perry also owns more than 1,200 TV episodes, two dozen plays and a 330-acre studio lot in Atlanta.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Omaha Police respond to fatal crash near 46th and Redman

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
Omaha Police responded to 46th and Redman for a one-vehicle personal injury crash early Wednesday morning.

National Politics

Biden focuses on schools after blasting Trump on violence

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden plans to hammer President Donald Trump on Wednesday for not helping the nation’s schools reopen safely during the coronavirus pandemic, as the Democratic challenger tries to keep the spotlight on the Republican incumbent’s handling of the outbreak and the nation’s overall security.

National

Germany says nerve agent Novichok found in Russia’s Navalny

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia.

National Politics

Pelosi takes heat over visit to California hair salon

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting heat over a solo hair salon visit in San Francisco at a time when California businesses are limited by concern over coronavirus.

National

‘I Like to Move It’ DJ found dead less than month after rape charge

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
South Florida DJ and music producer Erick Morillo was found dead at his home Tuesday morning, weeks after being charged with sexual battery, authorities said.

Latest News

National

Health officials worry nation not ready for COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In a four-page memo this summer, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told health departments across the country to draft vaccination plans by Oct. 1.

National

Calif. lawmaker apologizes after denying new mom vote by proxy

Updated: 1 hours ago
He went on to say in a statement that he failed to account her unique needs, but he is committed to doing better.

National

5 things to know about Japan’s World War II surrender

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wednesday is the anniversary of the formal Sept. 2, 1945, surrender of Japan to the United States, when documents were signed officially ending years of bloody fighting in a ceremony aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

National

GRAPHIC: Security captures Los Angeles shooting by authorities that kills man

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The sounds of a barrage of bullets was captured by security cameras in the area.

Coronavirus

White House adviser pushed 'herd immunity' COVID response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
One of President Donald Trump's top medical advisers denied urging him to embrace the controversial "herd immunity" strategy to combat the pandemic, although he had publicly advocated for it earlier in the year.