Advertisement

Staff at Brookestone Village Care Center create a way for residents to see their faces under PPE

“It’s overwhelming. you know, some days are really hard when you’re with the residents all day and all they want to do is see their family or get out of the room or do something,” says Sarah Bird, Brookstone Village
“It’s overwhelming. you know, some days are really hard when you’re with the residents all day and all they want to do is see their family or get out of the room or do something,” says Sarah Bird, Brookstone Village(WOWT)
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Residents in nursing homes across the nation have been isolated from other residents and family.

It’s all in an effort to make sure covid-19 doesn’t spread.

Staff at Brookstone Village Care Center in Omaha have been masked up for months.

“It’s overwhelming. you know, some days are really hard when you’re with the residents all day and all they want to do is see their family or get out of the room or do something,” says Sarah Bird, Brookstone Village

All of the interaction residents have is with the staff.

“Not being able to have people see your smile. We show so much emotion especially with our residents that have dementia and communicating with our body language and things like that has been very difficult when all they can see is your eyes,” says Bird.

So, the staff decided to find a way for their residents to see their faces.

They created these buttons with their faces on them.

“It’s our faces. It’s cute selfies that we’ve taken and just so the residents can see our faces and we can explain, this is what we look like. I know we are scary under our masks right now but, this is what we look like,” says CNA Katelin Conoy.

The buttons may seem small.

But for residents, they have been a game changer.

“This button project was kind of a huge lifter-upper for the whole entire building. I think it was just fun for the residents to actually see our faces again and our smiles rather than just a mask on our face,” says Katherine Shaub, LPN.

The staff at Brookstone Village are updating the pictures weekly.

Some even add pictures of their children and pets for conversation starters with their residents.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

LIVE AT 11AM: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds update

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa officials will give an update at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Wednesday Sept. 2 COVID-19 update: 75 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Omaha Police respond to fatal crash near 46th and Redman

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
Omaha Police responded to 46th and Redman for a one-vehicle personal injury crash early Wednesday morning.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Morning fog followed by afternoon heat as temperatures continue to change rapidly.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Areas of dense fog is out there to greet you in several locations with the worst of it likely in Western Iowa.

Latest News

News

Disabled Fremont homeowner loses $10k to unlicensed contractor after housefire

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A disabled homeowner needs help making his home livable again after an explosive fire. Unfortunately, it appears he trusted the wrong contractor.

News

Communities requesting CARES Act money

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
When Omaha reached an agreement with the Douglas County board of commissioners, Chair Clair Duda said it was time to make sure smaller communities had the money they needed.

News

Omaha live venues light up red as COVID-19 relief nowhere in sight

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Omaha entertainment venues are lit up red tonight – though still closed.

News

Live venues seeking congressional help

Updated: 13 hours ago
Omaha entertainment venues are lit up red tonight – though still closed. It’s their call for help.

News

Disabled man out of home & money

Updated: 13 hours ago
A disabled homeowner needs help making his home livable again after an explosive fire. Unfortunately, it appears he trusted the wrong contractor.

News

Evictions climb in Douglas County, as pandemic protections come to an end

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
It’s another first of the month and another nail biter for renters hit hard by the pandemic. In Douglas County eviction cases are on the rise, and for those still waiting on rental assistance there’s fear they could be next.