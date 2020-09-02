Staff at Brookestone Village Care Center create a way for residents to see their faces under PPE

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Residents in nursing homes across the nation have been isolated from other residents and family.

It’s all in an effort to make sure covid-19 doesn’t spread.

Staff at Brookstone Village Care Center in Omaha have been masked up for months.

“It’s overwhelming. you know, some days are really hard when you’re with the residents all day and all they want to do is see their family or get out of the room or do something,” says Sarah Bird, Brookstone Village

All of the interaction residents have is with the staff.

“Not being able to have people see your smile. We show so much emotion especially with our residents that have dementia and communicating with our body language and things like that has been very difficult when all they can see is your eyes,” says Bird.

So, the staff decided to find a way for their residents to see their faces.

They created these buttons with their faces on them.

“It’s our faces. It’s cute selfies that we’ve taken and just so the residents can see our faces and we can explain, this is what we look like. I know we are scary under our masks right now but, this is what we look like,” says CNA Katelin Conoy.

The buttons may seem small.

But for residents, they have been a game changer.

“This button project was kind of a huge lifter-upper for the whole entire building. I think it was just fun for the residents to actually see our faces again and our smiles rather than just a mask on our face,” says Katherine Shaub, LPN.

The staff at Brookstone Village are updating the pictures weekly.

Some even add pictures of their children and pets for conversation starters with their residents.

