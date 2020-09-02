Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Morning fog followed by afternoon heat as temperatures continue to change rapidly.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Areas of dense fog is out there to greet you in several locations with the worst of it likely in Western Iowa. Once we have a couple hours of sunshine, that will fade and we’ll be headed towards a hot afternoon. SSW winds at 5-15 will help send temperatures into the lower 90s.

Wednesday Heat
Wednesday Heat(WOWT)

A cold front rolls in early Thursday but unfortunately doesn’t produce any rain. What it will do is cool us off once again and kick up the north winds. Highs will be in the lower 80s Thursday with north wind gusts up near 30 mph.

The heat then returns heading into the weekend with highs back in the 90s likely Saturday & Sunday. It will be a bit more humid as well.

Weekend Heat
Weekend Heat(WOWT)

This is all before a Labor Day Monday that features big changes to our weather a likely dip into the 60s for highs starting Tuesday. Check out the latest 10 day forecast here.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Plentiful sunshine returns Wednesday, with highs soaring into the lower-90s.

Atlantic hurricane season continues to break records

Updated: 11 hours ago
By Mallory Schnell
Tropical Storm Nana developed Tuesday over the central Caribbean Sea, with Tropical Storm Omar forming east of North Carolina just a few hours later.

David’s Evening Forecast - Sunny skies and hotter temperatures return Wednesday!

Updated: 12 hours ago
By David Koeller
Clouds will continue to decrease this evening, with overnight lows dropping into upper-50s. Plentiful sunshine returns Wednesday, with highs soaring into the lower-90s.

David's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
A layer of low clouds has refused to clear out of the metro area, keeping temperatures on the cool side this afternoon! Sunshine will slowly return this evening, boosting temperatures a few degrees. Cool again tonight, but summer heat returns tomorrow!

Astronomical versus meteorological seasons: What’s the difference?

Updated: 15 hours ago
By Mallory Schnell
September 1st marks the first day of Meteorological Fall in the northern hemisphere. You may hear your local meteorologists mention meteorological and astronomical seasons throughout the year. Yes, there is a difference.

Omaha wraps up 4th driest summer on record

Updated: 18 hours ago
By Clay Ostarly
Meteorological summer ended Monday as the 4th driest and 7th warmest on record for Omaha.

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Wild temperature swings are expected well into next week

Updated: 23 hours ago
By Rusty Lord
It is a cool morning in several spots this morning with scattered clouds moving through.

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:59 AM CDT
Scattered clouds and cool yet again today. A few showers are possible south of the metro this morning.

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying cool for Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
By David Koeller
Another cool night for the metro but more Summer heat is on the way this week.

Staying cool for Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT
Another cool night for the metro but more Summer heat is on the way this week.