Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Morning fog followed by afternoon heat as temperatures continue to change rapidly.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Areas of dense fog is out there to greet you in several locations with the worst of it likely in Western Iowa. Once we have a couple hours of sunshine, that will fade and we’ll be headed towards a hot afternoon. SSW winds at 5-15 will help send temperatures into the lower 90s.

Wednesday Heat (WOWT)

A cold front rolls in early Thursday but unfortunately doesn’t produce any rain. What it will do is cool us off once again and kick up the north winds. Highs will be in the lower 80s Thursday with north wind gusts up near 30 mph.

The heat then returns heading into the weekend with highs back in the 90s likely Saturday & Sunday. It will be a bit more humid as well.

Weekend Heat (WOWT)

This is all before a Labor Day Monday that features big changes to our weather a likely dip into the 60s for highs starting Tuesday. Check out the latest 10 day forecast here.

