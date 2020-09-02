Advertisement

OPS rally pushing a return to sports and classroom learning

By Joe Nugent
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People showed up from near and far. Not just those who live in the district but also supporters from other districts around the metro.

All pushing a return to what they’re used to, fall athletics and in person classes. This rally with approximately a couple hundred people comes a day after the district sent a letter parents saying it is not changing it’s mind on this issue.

“As we monitor transmission of COVID-19 in the Omaha community, informed by guidance from the Douglas County Health Department and partners like UNMC, if it is not the right time for students to learn socially distanced in a classroom, we know that group workouts, weightlifting and competition cannot take place in a safe and responsible manner. It is not a decision made lightly and to our students and families voicing frustration, we hear you,” said Board of Education President Marque Snow and Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan in that letter to OPS parents.

The hard part for many at the rally is watching all the nearby districts play sports, even Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers shared that same position while he spoke at the rally.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Group calls on Omaha Public Schools to resume fall sports

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Huskers football legend Johnny Rodgers joined a grassroots group of parents, student-athletes, and community members in a rally outside of Omaha Public Schools on Tuesday afternoon calling for the district to reinstate the fall athletic season.

News

Trump calls on Big Ten Conference to play fall football

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Big Ten Conference is now hearing from President Donald Trump.

Sports

AJ Rollins on his Nebraska Commitment

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
There are different ways to look at a situation and when choosing a college many athletes pay close attention to competition at their position. AJ Rollins at Creighton Prep does not.

Sports

Union Omaha beats FC Tucson, stays undefeated

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
After seven games, Union Omaha still has yet to lose a game in its inaugural season.The Owls beat FC Tucson 2-1 Saturday night at home.

Latest News

Sports

VOTE: 6 Sports Play of the Week

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Click on the Twitter link below to vote for the high school football play of the week for week one.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Elkhorn North vs. Waverly

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:32 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Elkhorn North makes its debut on the road at Waverly.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Lincoln Southwest vs. Gretna

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Highlights from Gretna’s win over Lincoln Southwest.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Stanton vs Brownell Talbot

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Stanton wins 67-14 in week one.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: St. Albert vs. Lewis Central

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Highlights from Lewis Central’s win over St. Albert.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Beatrice vs. Ralston

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Highlights from Ralston’s win over Beatrice.