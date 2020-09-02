OPS rally pushing a return to sports and classroom learning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People showed up from near and far. Not just those who live in the district but also supporters from other districts around the metro.

All pushing a return to what they’re used to, fall athletics and in person classes. This rally with approximately a couple hundred people comes a day after the district sent a letter parents saying it is not changing it’s mind on this issue.

“As we monitor transmission of COVID-19 in the Omaha community, informed by guidance from the Douglas County Health Department and partners like UNMC, if it is not the right time for students to learn socially distanced in a classroom, we know that group workouts, weightlifting and competition cannot take place in a safe and responsible manner. It is not a decision made lightly and to our students and families voicing frustration, we hear you,” said Board of Education President Marque Snow and Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan in that letter to OPS parents.

The hard part for many at the rally is watching all the nearby districts play sports, even Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers shared that same position while he spoke at the rally.

