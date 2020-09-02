Advertisement

Omaha Police respond to fatal crash near 46th and Redman

Omaha Police responded to 46th and Redman for a one-vehicle personal injury crash early Wednesday morning.
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to 46th and Redman for a one-vehicle personal injury crash early Wednesday morning.

According to the release, The vehicle had been traveling in the left lane of eastbound Sorensen Parkway when it began to drift left. After overcorrecting to the right, the vehicle struck a curb, flipping over, and traveled down an embankment into a back parking lot near 46th and Redman.

The driver and sole occupant was pronounced dead by OFD medics on scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

