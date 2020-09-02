Omaha Parks & Rec Department hiring as community centers reopen soon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha has put out the Help Wanted sign, as the Parks and Recreation Department will open three community centers and employees are needed to work in the facilities.

He’s called “Stan the Man,” and the picture of him from 1976 is from a time where he made the first basketball baskets at the Florence Community Center.

“The floor hadn’t been laid yet, was still concrete. I made all the baskets all the way around and when they laid the floor, the tartan surface, I got to come back and they let me make the first basket again,” he said. “Cause I was Mr. Basketball down here at the time.”

No basketball at Florence or any of the community centers has taken place since mid-March, the city shut them down to protect everyone from COVID-19.

Gradually the community centers have been reopening.

Common Ground in Elkhorn was one of the first community centers to open

The Elkhorn facility has been up and running since July. Now facilities at Saddlebrook, Sorensen and Florence plan to open on Sept. 20 and the city is looking for employees.

“Because we had to close, a lot of our staff members have other jobs that they went to so we are in dire need of staffing -- specifically recreation programming. So you’d be doing check-ins, ringing people up and doing other facility cleaning and things like that. So that is our biggest staff need right now,” said Marquette Ryan, special projects coordinator with the parks and recreation department.

“We could always use more people with tennis and our trap and skeet range and even in our golf facilities,” he added.

Ryan says there will be social distancing of people and equipment, and staff will do extra cleaning to help fight off the virus. She says the community centers will operate at limited capacity and hours.

“With COVID hitting, it took that away from people. It’s some sign of relief it’s going to be back,” she said.

Stan the Man can’t go back to 1976. But he’ll be excited when the closed signs are lifted from the Florence Community Center.

If you’re interested in a job at one of the city’s community centers you can apply online at or call 402 444-5900.

The city hopes to have all of its community centers open sometime in October.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.