Omaha live venues light up red as COVID-19 relief nowhere in sight

By Alex McLoon
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha entertainment venues are lit up red tonight – though still closed.

It’s their call for help.

It’s hard to imagine sitting in the dark with nothing to do for six months but that’s exactly what concert venues have had to endure this year.

It’s why they’re now on red alert.

“When we get at our busiest-- when we’re in our busy season, no one just takes off and goes home,” said Slowdown owner Jason Kulbel.

Kulbel was seeing red once Congress broke for recess without a pandemic relief deal that could save his business from shutting down.

“We’re entering that territory right now that in Omaha and nationally the next time that you go to go out to a show, that venue might not be there,” he said.

That’s why the Slowdown and concert venues across the country are going red for Restart Day of Action to get your attention to contact their members of Congress.

“I’ve been hounding their offices for months,” he said.

Kulbel and others who support the Restart Act are pummeling members of Congress with emails, with messages urging them to support the Restart Act, which they say is their only chance of survival.

Live events won’t fully return until 2021.

Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon and Sen. Deb Fischer say they will keep their thoughts in mind.

Other impacted entertainment venues include Bluebarn theater and Omaha Performing Arts, which hasn’t had an event since March.

Omaha Community Playhouse has lost out on nearly an entire season of shows to COVID-19.

“So it’s not just the performers on stage that are affected, but all of the employees, production shop, costume shop, designers and all musicians attached to that,” said Allyson Wagner, OCP’s director of marketing and public relations.

The legislation would fill in the gaps left by PPP loans relieving expenses exceeding payroll restriction put in place by PPP.

Federal funding would be a major key to keep the show going until fans and touring acts can safely return.

The National Independent Venue Association says venues aren’t sure if they can operate beyond six months without federal funding. It’s been nearly six months since this pandemic began.

