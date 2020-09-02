Omaha experiences driest August in more than 100 years

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Meteorological summer ended Monday as the 4th driest and 7th warmest on record for Omaha.

Rainfall departure (Rainfall departure)

During the months of June to the end of August, Omaha measured only 4.63″ of rain which is a little over 7″ behind for those months. The yearly deficit is more than 11″ below average. Omaha reached 90 degrees 46 times, 95 degrees 16 times, and 100 just one time.

Specifically - the past month was the driest August Omaha has experienced in more than 100 years, according to the National Weather Service. Omaha Eppley Airfield picked up a measly 0.46″ of rain over the course of the month; on average, we receive 3.82″ of rainfall during August.

A look back at August in Omaha (WOWT)

Without surprise, areas of severe to extreme drought persist especially along and north of I-80. (Updates to the Drought Monitor are released every Thursday). Unfortunately, the search for widespread rainfall continues in our mostly dry extended forecast.

