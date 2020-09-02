Advertisement

Omaha experiences driest August in more than 100 years

By Mallory Schnell and Clay Ostarly
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Meteorological summer ended Monday as the 4th driest and 7th warmest on record for Omaha.

Rainfall departure
Rainfall departure(Rainfall departure)

During the months of June to the end of August, Omaha measured only 4.63″ of rain which is a little over 7″ behind for those months. The yearly deficit is more than 11″ below average. Omaha reached 90 degrees 46 times, 95 degrees 16 times, and 100 just one time.

Specifically - the past month was the driest August Omaha has experienced in more than 100 years, according to the National Weather Service. Omaha Eppley Airfield picked up a measly 0.46″ of rain over the course of the month; on average, we receive 3.82″ of rainfall during August.

A look back at August in Omaha
A look back at August in Omaha(WOWT)

Without surprise, areas of severe to extreme drought persist especially along and north of I-80. (Updates to the Drought Monitor are released every Thursday). Unfortunately, the search for widespread rainfall continues in our mostly dry extended forecast.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert: Blast of cold air arrives next week!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
With a strong signal of colder air moving in next week, a few record lows may be in jeopardy!

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
Plentiful sunshine returns Wednesday, with highs soaring into the lower-90s.

First Alert Weather

Atlantic hurricane season continues to break records

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Tropical Storm Nana developed Tuesday over the central Caribbean Sea, with Tropical Storm Omar forming east of North Carolina just a few hours later.

Weather

David's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago
A layer of low clouds has refused to clear out of the metro area, keeping temperatures on the cool side this afternoon! Sunshine will slowly return this evening, boosting temperatures a few degrees. Cool again tonight, but summer heat returns tomorrow!

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Astronomical versus meteorological seasons: What’s the difference?

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
September 1st marks the first day of Meteorological Fall in the northern hemisphere. You may hear your local meteorologists mention meteorological and astronomical seasons throughout the year. Yes, there is a difference.

First Alert Weather

Omaha wraps up 4th driest summer on record

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
Meteorological summer ended Monday as the 4th driest and 7th warmest on record for Omaha.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:59 AM CDT
Scattered clouds and cool yet again today. A few showers are possible south of the metro this morning.

Weather

Staying cool for Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT
Another cool night for the metro but more Summer heat is on the way this week.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:52 AM CDT
Monday morning forecast with showers and wind to start.

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT
What a gorgeous weekend! We are watching some strong storms in north-central NE and eastern SD this evening. A scattered storm chance will take us into tonight and early Monday morning. Clouds decrease behind, with highs tomorrow in the upper-70s.