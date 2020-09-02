Ming’s Restaurant in Papillion hurt by pandemic, continues takeout services

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A metro area restaurant is getting some blowback from customers upset because their dining room is closed.

Ming’s Restaurant is a Papillion landmark, for more than 30 years it has served the metro area, but the coronavirus hit the family hard, and they’re asking all of their customers for a little understanding.

The 71-year-old owner of Ming’s restaurant, Ming Wang, came down with coronavirus last spring.

“He was down at the med center for three months on a ventilator. A lot of it was in a coma or at least a deep sleep just cause they had to keep him sedated to try to help his body fight it off,” said Ming’s son, Ping Wang.

Ming couldn’t fight off the virus -- he passed away in June. But the family had to fight another fight with COVID-19.

“I ended up getting it three weeks after dad passed away and it was the scariest thing ever for my family to have to go through that again,” Wang said. “And by the grace of God and maybe dad standing by my bedside I was able to get rid of it.”

Pictures in the restaurant remind Ping Wang of his father. Ping and his dad were very close and Ping took over the restaurant, every day thinking about his dad and the life lessons he taught him.

“After what we went through it’s not worth it. I promised my dad I’d always put human life above profit and that’s what I’m doing,” he said.

Ping decided to close the dining room. Take out only here. But some of his customers were upset because they couldn’t eat inside.

“The sad thing is this whole situation that everybody is dealing with has brought out the best in people and brought out the worst in people,” he said. “I feel bad that my employees take a lot of the flack for it and stuff it’s me -- I’m making that decision. They’ll support me in what decision I make.”

Ping wants people to understand his family is still hurting. And closing the dining room protects his family and his customers.

“I don’t want the blood on my hands and after going through what I went through, still going through, you know, my mom -- they’ve known each other since kindergarten, she’s 70 years old so she’s pretty much lived all her life with dad,” he said.

Ping says the take out service is keeping them afloat, he also says it’s just a few of his customers who come in and complain about the dining room being closed. They will have dine-in service when the family thinks it’s safe.

