Feds impose eviction moratorium for remainder of 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major move to prevent millions of evictions amid the pandemic is being met with some reservations.

The new federal moratorium announced by the CDC is designed to help even more renters than the previous one, but some local renters have mixed feelings about whether it’s going to help.

“It’s good and bad because at the end of the day after all this is over, you’re still going to have all those month’s rent that you’re responsible for paying,” said Cassandra Walker, while picking groceries for her family at the Together Food Pantry.

Her concerns are echoed by those working to prevent homelessness in the metro.

“This does not stop people from falling further and further behind,” said Randy McCoy, the executive director of MACCH. “You’re still responsible for paying your rent. “You’re still responsible for any late fees, or fines that go along with not paying your rent.”

Without some funding to go along with the moratorium, McCoy said it could leave people in an even deeper financial hole.

“I think that’s a huge issue that still needs to be resolved,” he said. “People come January 1st could end up owing thousands and thousands of dollars in back rent and fees.”

Still, if it helps keep people off the streets, McCoy said there’s something to it.

“We would like to get people to use it as soon as possible, especially if it helps keep them housed and keeps them from being evicted,” said McCoy.

To qualify for protection renters need to sign a declaration stating they’ve made every effort to apply for rental assistance. But questions surround the details of the requirements and whether the declaration will hold up in court

“We are asking a lot of questions to people who are experts in the law about how they think this might be interpreted,” said McCoy.

As for Walker, she said whether it holds up her family is still left in limbo.

“All these months of rent that I’m still going to be responsible for and who’s got that kind of money,” said Walker. “I mean if I had that kind of money I wouldn’t be going through this issue right now.”

The CDC is expected to have the declaration available to download from their website this Friday. Once it’s filled out renters are supposed to hand it over to their landlord.

