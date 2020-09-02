Ex-Nebraska State Fair finance chief charged with theft

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - The former chief of finance for the Nebraska State Fair has been charged with theft following an investigation into the fair’s finances.

Court records show Patrick Kopke has been charged in Hall County with three counts of theft of more than $5,000.

Earlier this year, the Nebraska State Fair Board hired a forensic investigation firm to look into the fair’s finances after staff discovered suspicious activity during an internal review.

Eight fair employees lost their jobs in December as officials took steps to firm up finances after a 2019 loss. Kopke is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 9.

No attorney was listed for Kopke in online court records on Wednesday.

