Douglas County Treasurer’s Office handles nearly 10k transactions over three days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Treasurer’s Office announced Wednesday it had successfully handled 9,803 in-person transactions as the state-wide grace period for titles and registration renewals expired Aug. 31.

The office stated it handled 3,239 transactions on Aug. 28, and 3,650 transactions Aug. 31 and 2,914 on Sept. 1.

The numbers are about three times more the normal volume for walk-in business at the office for the given timeframe.

Since the lobbies for the office’s customer service centers have reopened to walk-in traffic on June 23, the staff has handled 145,195 motor vehicle transactions in-person.

