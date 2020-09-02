Communities requesting CARES Act money

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Omaha reached an agreement with the Douglas County board of commissioners, Chair Clair Duda said it was time to make sure smaller communities had the money they needed.

“We will now go around to the other towns in the county and treat them the same way we have treated Omaha and then look at the county its self,” Duda said.

Ralston is making a pitch for $5.5 million. City administrator Rick Hoppe said Ralston took a hit. It lost $300,000 from the arena closing alone.

“We did have a fairly serious discussion both about removing police officers and potentially raising taxes. Now fortunately things have gotten better for our revenues,” Hoppe said.

Ralston is working with the county to get the funding. When approved, the money must be used in ways connected to the pandemic. That would include implementing safety measures at the arena.

“People want the city to open and they want the metro to be able to offer the kind of things that make life normal and fun,” Hoppe said.

Installing touchless faucets, partitions, and contactless customer service to name a few. Ralston also wants to make public services safer.

“Ambulances, and fire engines that may need to be mortified. How to better protect the first responders. We’re also looking at what changes we may need at the library,” Hoppe said.

In Bennington, the city library is the biggest focus. The town was able to secure just over $3,000 through another source. It will be used to create storage for books that need to be quarantined before going back into the public selections.

“The other major expense to is we wanted to get a sound system so we could have events outside,” Librarian Lisa Flaxbeard said.

Making sure libraries remain a safe resource for people who need access to information and the internet.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.