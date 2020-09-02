Advertisement

Blast of cold air arrives next week!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With a strong signal of colder air moving in next week, a few record lows may be in jeopardy!

Summer is still in full swing for the current week, though temperatures are on a bit of a roller-coaster ride. We’ll continue to see highs in the 80s and 90s through the weekend, with a blast of colder air arriving on Labor Day.

Exact timing of the cold plunge is still in question between models; however, the data can agree on the strong dose of fall temperatures arriving by Tuesday! Highs may struggle to make it out of the 60s Tuesday through Thursday, with overnight lows in the 40s.

At this time, Wednesday and Thursday mornings are looking to be the coldest! For Omaha Eppley Airfield, the record morning low for September 9th is 43°, set in 1995. The record morning low for September 10th currently stands at 41°, set in 1976.

At this time, areas of frost can’t be ruled out during these mornings – particularly for areas north of the Omaha Metro where temperatures may drop into the upper-30s. Our average first frost in Omaha is October 4th. In Norfolk, the average first frost falls on September 25th.

Keep track of the cold surge in the 10-day forecast by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

