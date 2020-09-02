Advertisement

A bit cooler Thursday before summer heat returns

By David Koeller
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday started with areas of patchy fog, that once lifted, made way for abundant sunshine. Lows in the 50s and 60s warmed into the upper-80s and lower-90s by the afternoon hours, as dew points decreased. Despite clear skies, temperatures tonight with only drop into the mid-60s in Omaha.

A dry front moves through around sunrise Thursday, keeping highs in the lower-80s for the afternoon! Skies will be sunny but conditions will be breezy, with NNW winds gusting up to 30 mph. Winds decrease by evening, with overnight lows dropping back into the 50s.

Thursday, September 2nd
Thursday, September 2nd(WOWT)

Summer heat returns for Friday and the weekend! Highs Friday will likely top out near 90° with temperatures on Saturday and Sunday heating into the mid-90s.

We’re sticking with tracking a taste of fall for the week of Labor Day, but models are being inconsistent with timing and intensity! For the time being, the coldest air looks to arrive by mid-week, with highs struggling to make it out the 60s. Lows in the 40s are possible Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings.

Keep track of the ups and downs in our 10-day forecast by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

David's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Summer heat returned today with temperatures jumping back up to near 90! We'll see a pleasant evening with light winds, cooling into the 60s tonight. A cold front will push through by morning bringing gusty winds and a drop in temperatures for Thursday.

First Alert Weather

Omaha experiences driest August in more than 100 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell and Clay Ostarly
Omaha Eppley Airfield picked up a measly 0.46″ of rain over the course of the month; on average, we receive 3.82″ of rainfall during August.

First Alert Weather

First Alert: Blast of cold air arrives next week!

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
With a strong signal of colder air moving in next week, a few record lows may be in jeopardy!

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Morning fog followed by afternoon heat as temperatures continue to change rapidly.

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Areas of dense fog is out there to greet you in several locations with the worst of it likely in Western Iowa.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Plentiful sunshine returns Wednesday, with highs soaring into the lower-90s.

First Alert Weather

Atlantic hurricane season continues to break records

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Tropical Storm Nana developed Tuesday over the central Caribbean Sea, with Tropical Storm Omar forming east of North Carolina just a few hours later.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Sunny skies and hotter temperatures return Wednesday!

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Clouds will continue to decrease this evening, with overnight lows dropping into upper-50s. Plentiful sunshine returns Wednesday, with highs soaring into the lower-90s.

Weather

David's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
A layer of low clouds has refused to clear out of the metro area, keeping temperatures on the cool side this afternoon! Sunshine will slowly return this evening, boosting temperatures a few degrees. Cool again tonight, but summer heat returns tomorrow!

First Alert Weather

Astronomical versus meteorological seasons: What’s the difference?

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
September 1st marks the first day of Meteorological Fall in the northern hemisphere. You may hear your local meteorologists mention meteorological and astronomical seasons throughout the year. Yes, there is a difference.

First Alert Weather

Omaha wraps up 4th driest summer on record

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
Meteorological summer ended Monday as the 4th driest and 7th warmest on record for Omaha.