A bit cooler Thursday before summer heat returns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday started with areas of patchy fog, that once lifted, made way for abundant sunshine. Lows in the 50s and 60s warmed into the upper-80s and lower-90s by the afternoon hours, as dew points decreased. Despite clear skies, temperatures tonight with only drop into the mid-60s in Omaha.

A dry front moves through around sunrise Thursday, keeping highs in the lower-80s for the afternoon! Skies will be sunny but conditions will be breezy, with NNW winds gusting up to 30 mph. Winds decrease by evening, with overnight lows dropping back into the 50s.

Thursday, September 2nd (WOWT)

Summer heat returns for Friday and the weekend! Highs Friday will likely top out near 90° with temperatures on Saturday and Sunday heating into the mid-90s.

We’re sticking with tracking a taste of fall for the week of Labor Day, but models are being inconsistent with timing and intensity! For the time being, the coldest air looks to arrive by mid-week, with highs struggling to make it out the 60s. Lows in the 40s are possible Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings.

