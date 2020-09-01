Advertisement

Tuesday Sept. 1 COVID-19 update: 78 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday reported 78 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 13,528.

The county also reports 2 new deaths. A man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s have passed. The total number of deaths is now 162.

To date, 9,403 county residents have recovered, according to the release.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.

