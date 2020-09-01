Advertisement

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao awards more than $1B to airports across the country

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced more than $1.2 billion in grants to help airports amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The money will fund critical airport infrastructure and safety projects at 405 airports.

“All of this is to ensure airports, who are suffering greatly during this COVID-19 crisis, are able to spring back into action when the passengers come back,” Chao said.

The grants are funded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program and the coronavirus relief package, the CARES Act. Improvements will include reconstructing runways, rehabilitating taxiways, installing runway lighting and adding snow removal equipment.

“All these new investments in airport infrastructure is going to improve the traveling experience for the passenger. We’re going to have better paving on taxiways, so it’ll be a smoother ride out and return,” Chao said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis, President Trump’s Administration has awarded more than $10 billion to airports across the country.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Chris Janicek not backing down from Nebraska Senate race

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak and Brian Mastre
Embattled Democratic Senate candidate Chris Janicek is giving an update Monday ahead of the deadline to withdraw his candidacy.

News

Gretna mother celebrates medical marijuana on the November ballot

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
|
By Emily Dwire
Crista Eggers is a fierce advocate for medical cannabis. This week she’s celebrating the measure making it onto the November ballot in Nebraska after enough signatures were validated in the state. She says it’s been a goal and a dream she and many others have worked so long for.

News

Medical Marijuana

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

Politics

Brad Ashford won’t be a write-in candidate for Nebraska senator

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
Former Congressman Brad Ashford confirmed on Thursday that he will not be running against Sen. Ben Sasse as a write-in candidate on the November ballot, citing a lack of time to run an effective campaign.

State

Iowa SOS says absentee mailings breached voters’ information

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Iowa’s elections office has accused county officials who tried to make it easier to vote by mail during the pandemic of illegally breaching voters’ personal information.

Latest News

Regional

Party disavows Kansas candidate who admitted to revenge porn

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT
|
By JOHN HANNA
The Kansas Democratic Party has declared that the 19-year-old nominee for a state House seat is “unfit” for office because of “alarming behavior” that includes admitting to circulating revenge porn.

National

Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
|
Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal.

National

RNC Day 2: Republicans rally behind Trump

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT
|
Republicans seek to flip the Democrats' script with their own pandemic-era convention.

Politics

Brad Ashford on standby for write-in campaign against Sen. Ben Sasse

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Lileana Pearson
Hours after Sen. Ben Sasse’s office confirmed he will debate Democratic challenger Chris Janicek in September, another well-known local Democrat confirmed to 6 News that he is on stand-by to run as a write-in candidate.

Coronavirus

It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT
|
It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention.

Politics

Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:57 PM CDT
|
Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president.