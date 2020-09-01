Advertisement

State Patrol representative visits Louisiana to prepare Nebraska for future disasters

By Alex McLoon
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A member of the Nebraska State Patrol is in Louisiana right now as it recovers from hurricane Laura.

He’s there to help Nebraska build on lessons learned in the 2019 flood.

Sgt. Richard Aldag represents the Nebraska State Patrol within the state’s emergency operations center during disasters.

“Nebraska doesn’t have a lot of disasters, but when we do, it’s a tornado in a town. It’s not a statewide event, except for last year,” said Aldag.

He’s calling from his hotel in Baton Rouge where federal officials coordinate public safety and security assistance throughout Louisiana.

“Today I went out and helped them do site visits in Lake Charles and inside the impact zone of Hurricane Laura,” said Aldag.

Downed trees, tilted powerlines, and roofs pulled from buildings are just some of what’s left in the impact zone.

“There is so much work to be done to bring back a normal life to this impact area,” said Aldag.

The coming weeks and months removing debris, rebuilding electricity, and water infrastructure in the middle of the pandemic will be a lesson learned for Nebraska when mother nature strikes again in the state.

This week, Aldag will watch federal counterparts and use what he learns to choreograph a better response in Nebraska.

“We’ve never requested federal agents to come to Nebraska to help us with a disaster. We have some ideas on how we would use them for future disasters, lessons learned from last year’s floods,” said Aldag.

The goal: help better prepare Nebraska for that next disaster.

“The 2019 floods really showed us where we have shortcomings and we learned a lot of lessons, so my job is to move that forward and build a better response for the next one,” said Aldag.

Sgt. Aldag says the learning curve for Nebraska is long and shallow, we can learn a lot from states like Louisiana that see several disasters annually.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sarpy County Sheriffs deputies undergo kayak training for river rescues

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Mike McKnight
We’ve all heard that minutes count in a rescue situation. For someone struggling on a river just getting to them can be tricky. One search and rescue team is taking a different approach.

News

Kayak search and rescue training --10PM

Updated: 58 minutes ago
We’ve all heard that minutes count in a rescue situation. For someone struggling on a river just getting to them can be tricky. One search and rescue team is taking a different approach.

First Alert Weather

Omaha wraps up 4th driest summer on record

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Clay Ostarly
Meteorological summer ended Monday as the 4th driest and 7th warmest on record for Omaha.

News

Janicek to stay in the race --10PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
Embattled Democratic Senate candidate Chris Janicek said Monday that he’s not backing away from challenging incumbent Sen. Ben Sasse in November.

Latest News

News

Member of state patrol in Louisiana--10PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
A member of the Nebraska State Patrol is in Louisiana this week learning about disaster preparedness.

News

Recyclers call on the City of Omaha to fix overflow problem at popular drop-off site

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
People trying to recycle at one of Omaha’s most popular drop-offs say enough is enough with the overflow of junk. 6 News first brought you this story back in June and while the city has made an effort to fix the problem recyclers say it’s not working.

News

Omaha Fire responds to vacant home for third fire reported at property

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Omaha Fire Department responded to a home near 16th and Camden for a working fire.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Wild temperature swings are expected well into next week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
It is a cool morning in several spots this morning with scattered clouds moving through.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

North Omaha financial center makes comeback--5PM

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Carver Legacy Center, a black-owned financial center, is launching a financial center near 24th and Lake that will focus on building black wealth.