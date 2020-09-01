State Patrol representative visits Louisiana to prepare Nebraska for future disasters

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A member of the Nebraska State Patrol is in Louisiana right now as it recovers from hurricane Laura.

He’s there to help Nebraska build on lessons learned in the 2019 flood.

Sgt. Richard Aldag represents the Nebraska State Patrol within the state’s emergency operations center during disasters.

“Nebraska doesn’t have a lot of disasters, but when we do, it’s a tornado in a town. It’s not a statewide event, except for last year,” said Aldag.

He’s calling from his hotel in Baton Rouge where federal officials coordinate public safety and security assistance throughout Louisiana.

“Today I went out and helped them do site visits in Lake Charles and inside the impact zone of Hurricane Laura,” said Aldag.

Downed trees, tilted powerlines, and roofs pulled from buildings are just some of what’s left in the impact zone.

“There is so much work to be done to bring back a normal life to this impact area,” said Aldag.

The coming weeks and months removing debris, rebuilding electricity, and water infrastructure in the middle of the pandemic will be a lesson learned for Nebraska when mother nature strikes again in the state.

This week, Aldag will watch federal counterparts and use what he learns to choreograph a better response in Nebraska.

“We’ve never requested federal agents to come to Nebraska to help us with a disaster. We have some ideas on how we would use them for future disasters, lessons learned from last year’s floods,” said Aldag.

The goal: help better prepare Nebraska for that next disaster.

“The 2019 floods really showed us where we have shortcomings and we learned a lot of lessons, so my job is to move that forward and build a better response for the next one,” said Aldag.

Sgt. Aldag says the learning curve for Nebraska is long and shallow, we can learn a lot from states like Louisiana that see several disasters annually.

