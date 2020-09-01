Advertisement

Sarpy County Sheriffs deputies undergo kayak training for river rescues

By Mike McKnight
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve all heard that minutes count in a rescue situation. For someone struggling on a river just getting to them can be tricky. One search and rescue team is taking a different approach.

Going from cruisers to cruising the Platte River, Sarpy County Sheriff deputies are getting their feet wet in kayak maneuvers.

“You want to make you always enter the kayak from the upstream side so if something goes wrong it will float away from you instead of into you,” said Lt. Dennis Svoboda.

This is the first training session in kayaks for the ten-member Sarpy County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team.

“What kayaks do for us is it gives us another tool that we can take in a vehicle or we can walk through the brush, through the woods for easier access to the river,” said Svoboda.

Svoboda says Sarpy County borders three rivers with 53 miles of waterway to cover along with numerous creeks and lakes.

“That’s why we’re out here today, we want to get in front of it in case somebody needs us, they’re in distress,” said Svoboda.

The Platte has been busy this summer and it’s not a lazy river.

“You can see where it goes from a ripely type of water to smooth water, that’s going to be a drop-off,” said Svoboda.

While airboats and aircraft remain the flagships in river search fleets kayaks provide another rescue vessel.

“It gives us a chance to understand how we can be in a kayak better, how we can work from them, and helps us know the river a lot better as well,” said Svoboda.

The kayaks are borrowed from Game and Parks but the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team will buy two this fall.

“This training exercise is just that, it’s also for endurance. The deputies will be kayaking six and a half miles down the Platte,” said Svoboda.

The river looks inviting, but this training session is to save lives.

You may have noticed all the deputies were wearing life vests. They say nobody should wade into a river or lake without one.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

