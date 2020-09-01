Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Wild temperature swings are expected well into next week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It is a cool morning in several spots this morning with scattered clouds moving through. There are a few showers on the map south of the metro but those are expected to be very sparse. The vast majority of us will likely stay dry once again. Highs jump to near 80 degrees this afternoon again with very light east breeze.

Temperatures are expected to make wild swings over the next 7 to 10 days starting with a big jump into the 90s likely Wednesday afternoon. Sunny skies and low humidity will send us into the lower 90s. It won’t last long though as we drop into the lower 80s by Thursday afternoon.

Another shot of 90 degree air is likely this weekend too with Saturday expected to be hot once again. That’s before a big dip in the temperatures starting Labor Day and lasting well into next week. Check out the up and down 10 day forecast here.

