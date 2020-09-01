Recyclers call on the City of Omaha to fix overflow problem at popular drop-off site

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) People trying to recycle at one of Omaha’s most popular drop-offs say enough is enough with the overflow of junk.

“That’s empty down there but you can’t even reach it,” said Kathy Hoyg, who regularly brings her recycling to the 75th & Corby Streets drop-off location.

Hoyg tried to clear a path but stopped when she injured herself. “I tried moving these and that’s when I hurt my finger,” she said, surround by an overflow of everything from cardboard to toilets and toys.

Back in June, the city had another bin brought in, but it doesn’t seem to be solving the problem.

“As you can see from all this it’s really hard to even walk places, and there’s glass everywhere and everything’s crowded,” said Hoyg. “It’s very frustrating.”

6 News spotted one woman picking up scattered debris. She said it often ends up in her yard. And, on top of the overflow of recycling is the problem with people dumping their junk

“There’s furniture and all kinds of other things dumped it’s a mess,” said Lyman Larsen. Earlier this summer the city asked Omaha police to start patrolling for illegal dumping and more recently a surveillance camera was put up. But still, the problem persists.

Omaha police said in the past six weeks they’ve only handed out one citation for illegal dumping at the location.

“I don’t know what the city can do, but I hope they can find some sort of solution so we can all continue to use it,” said Larsen.

6 News asked to speak with the public works department on-camera. Instead, we received an email stating they believe police presence is starting to make a difference. As for the people trying to recycle they can only hope eventually it will.

“I really believe in recycling but this makes it really almost dangerous,” said Hoyg. “I just broke a nail. Not that that’s the end of the world, but it’s very frustrating.”

6 News asked police for surveillance footage from the 75th and Corby streets location. Given the amount of illegally dumped items out there Monday morning if their camera was rolling it would have likely picked up someone in the act. We are still waiting to hear back from the police about getting that footage.

