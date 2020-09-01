Pott. County implements burn ban due to drought

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County is implementing a burn ban beginning Tuesday, September 1 at 5 p.m.

The ban prohibits all controlled and open burning within the county, including within city limits.

The ban is due to a current drought that when combined with unharvested crops, creates a great risk for rapid spread, according to the release.

Citizens are asked not to throw out cigarettes from moving vehicles or burn yard waste.

Small campfires are allowed only if placed in brick, metal, or heavy one-inch wire mesh.

