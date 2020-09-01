Advertisement

Omaha wraps up 4th driest summer on record

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Meteorological summer ended Monday as the 4th driest and 7th warmest on record for Omaha.

Rainfall departure
Rainfall departure(Rainfall departure)

During the months of June to the end of August, Omaha measured only 4.63″ of rain which is a little over 7″ behind for those months. The yearly deficit is more than 11″ below average. Omaha reached 90 degrees 46 times, 95 degrees 16 times, and 100 just one time.

September
September(September)

Average highs for the beginning of September are in the lower 80s, and by the end of the month in the lower 70s. Average lows will fall into the 40s by September 30th. The average monthly rainfall is 2.68″.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
Scattered clouds and cool yet again today. A few showers are possible south of the metro this morning.

Weather

Staying cool for Tuesday

Updated: 18 hours ago
Another cool night for the metro but more Summer heat is on the way this week.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:52 AM CDT
Monday morning forecast with showers and wind to start.

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT
What a gorgeous weekend! We are watching some strong storms in north-central NE and eastern SD this evening. A scattered storm chance will take us into tonight and early Monday morning. Clouds decrease behind, with highs tomorrow in the upper-70s.

Latest News

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:11 AM CDT
It's another nice and COOL start to the day. Partly cloudy skies are on tap today, with highs in the low to mid-80s. Some isolated storms are possible this evening, mainly west. More scattered chance overnight and into Monday morning.

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
What a gorgeous day! We'll drop back into the 50s tonight, with highs in the low to mid-80s Sunday. A front will bring the chance for some storms late Sunday into early Monday, but not everyone will see rain. More tonight at 10 PM.

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:02 AM CDT
Good Saturday Morning! We're starting the day with more cloud cover & cooler temperatures. Clouds will decrease for the afternoon & evening, with highs in the lower-80s. Upper-50s tonight, then back into the 80s Sunday!

Weather

Cooler air moving in for the weekend

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT
An isolated storm is possible this evening as a cold front moves through. Behind the front, a nice cool down on the way for the weekend!

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT
A cold front will be approaching the area Friday morning, bringing a slight chance of storms to parts of northeastern Nebraska and northwest Iowa. Rain chances will stay mainly north of the metro area.

Weather

Another hot day, then relief for the weekend

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
Sizzling heat again this afternoon around the metro, with one more hot day expected. A cold front means a cool down finally arrives, just in time for the weekend.