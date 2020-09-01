Omaha wraps up 4th driest summer on record

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Meteorological summer ended Monday as the 4th driest and 7th warmest on record for Omaha.

Rainfall departure (Rainfall departure)

During the months of June to the end of August, Omaha measured only 4.63″ of rain which is a little over 7″ behind for those months. The yearly deficit is more than 11″ below average. Omaha reached 90 degrees 46 times, 95 degrees 16 times, and 100 just one time.

September (September)

Average highs for the beginning of September are in the lower 80s, and by the end of the month in the lower 70s. Average lows will fall into the 40s by September 30th. The average monthly rainfall is 2.68″.

