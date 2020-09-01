Omaha police to investigate use of force after 14-year-old robbery suspect was Tased Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A use of force investigation by the Omaha Police Department has been authorized after a 14-year-old robbery suspect was hit with an officer’s Taser on Sunday, the OPD announced in a statement Tuesday.

According to authorities, the OPD Gang Unit was conducting an investigation at the area of the Southside Terrace apartments “due to an uptick in violence in the area.”

Officers received information on two stolen vehicles had left the area were involved in a robbery. One suspect, who’s age was unknown at the time police encountered him, is 14-years-old.

The suspect was driving one of the stolen vehicles and the incident was captured on the body-worn camera of an officer.

“An officer did deploy their Taser while running behind the juvenile suspect. The juvenile suspect was not showing any signs of injury or medical distress after the Taser deployment,” the department reported in a statement.

Footage “does not show the juvenile being kicked and tased while on the ground,” the report stated. One of the Taser probes had to be removed by medical personnel and he was taken to a local hospital.

Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has authorized an investigation into the incident while all use of force incidents are reviewed by the involved officers’ chain of command and safety review committee as per departmental policy.

