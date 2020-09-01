Omaha Police Department looking for input

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is inviting the public to take a survey about the city’s police services, according to a post on the city’s website Tuesday.

The survey, available in English and Spanish, is looking for public input on satisfaction with OPD services, according to the release.

The survey allows OPD to maintain its certification with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies and “demonstrates to the community that the OPD is committed to professional, efficient, and effective policing,” the release states.

“The Omaha Police Department complies with approximately 382 standards in order to maintain accreditation. Through the accreditation process, the department is able to ensure the professionalism and efficiency of its operations in the most comprehensive format available,” the notice states.

