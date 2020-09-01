Omaha Fire responds to vacant home for third fire reported at property
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department responded to a home near 16th and Camden for a working fire.
According to the release, smoke and flames were visible upon arrival. The house was vacant and no injuries were reported.
According to Omaha Fire, this is the third fire at this property.
The fire is under investigation.
