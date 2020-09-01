Omaha council fails to override mayor’s veto on mental-health, workforce funding

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council on Tuesday failed to override Mayor Jean Stothert’s veto on amendments to the 2021 city budget which would have provided funding for workforce services and mental-health programs.

The council needed five votes to override the veto but only four votes were in favor.

During its Aug. 18 meeting, the council shifted funds to community programs other services worth about $1.5 million drawn from the city’s “rainy day” fund.

Stothert said she would veto the amendments and said it would be “reckless” and “irresponsible” to take monies from the contingency fund during the economic uncertainty.

The city budget for 2021 was passed Tuesday as is without the proposed amendments.

