New program aims to make sure teens in juvenile justice system don’t reoffend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -A new program is aiming to make sure teens in the juvenile justice system don’t re-offend.

Nearly 30 teenagers staying at the Sarpy County Juvenile Justice Center.

“Our youth will go back out into the community at some point so, it’s our job to give them the skills and the support that’s needed out in the community,” says Tami Steensma, Sarpy County Director of Juvenile Services.

The Sarpy County Juvenile Justice Center is teaming up with a national movement called The One Heart Project.

New mentors will be brought in to the facility.

“They need some extra push in education. They need some guidance for a job so that’s what one heart and what we will do is put them on that right path,” says Steensma.

There are two different programs for the kids here

A redirected initiative and a reentry initiative.

The redirection program is more short term and for those in after school programs or alternative schools.

The re-entry program is more long term and is for those staying at the detention center.

“Both have the same programs, life skills, job connections, character-building skills and they also pair them with a mentor so they have some support when they are out in the community,” says Steensma.

Officials with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office say they kids at the juvenile justice system have been excited to sign up for the new programs.

“You might think of a youth in detention or a youth in trouble, they are always going to be in trouble or they don’t want to get out of this rut that they are in. That is not true. They are looking for that light and that’s what our job is, is to provide that light,” says Steensma.

