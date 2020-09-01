Advertisement

Four more UNL sororities put under quarantine

(Jared Austin)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska Lincoln announced that four small clusters of COVID-19 have been identified at the Alpha Chi Omega, Delta Gamma, Kappa Delta and Pi Beta Phi sororities. Each sorority has five confirmed cases each.

Each sorority has self-quarantined before official notification of quarantine from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. This now makes for a total of eight sororities and one fraternity that are under quarantine.

Two small clusters of COVID-19 were identified on Sunday, Alpha Phi sorority with five confirmed cases and Beta Theta Pi fraternity with four confirmed cases.

On Aug. 28, a small cluster of five confirmed cases was identified at Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. On Aug. 27, a small cluster of four positive cases and one self-reported case of COVID-19 was identified at Delta Delta Delta sorority.

Finally, on Aug. 23 a one confirmed positive case and 4 self-reported cases was identified at Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

Those living in the nine houses have been placed under quarantine per public health guidance.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Atlantic hurricane season continues to break records

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Tropical Storm Nana developed Tuesday over the central Caribbean Sea, with Tropical Storm Omar forming east of North Carolina just a few hours later.

News

Grand jury to convene next week for Scurlock case

Updated: 1 hour ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 5 broadcast.

News

OPS student athletes rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
A grassroots group of parents, student-athletes, and community members is calling for the district to reinstate the fall athletic season.

News

EXCLUSIVE: James Scurlock grand jury to convene next week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Mastre
6 News has learned a grand jury will convene next week to examine the shooting death of 22-year-old James Scurlock.

Sports

Group calls on Omaha Public Schools to resume fall sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Huskers football legend Johnny Rodgers joined a grassroots group of parents, student-athletes, and community members in a rally outside of Omaha Public Schools on Tuesday afternoon calling for the district to reinstate the fall athletic season.

Latest News

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Sunny skies and hotter temperatures return Wednesday!

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Clouds will continue to decrease this evening, with overnight lows dropping into upper-50s. Plentiful sunshine returns Wednesday, with highs soaring into the lower-90s.

News

Pott. County implements burn ban due to drought

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Pottawattamie County is implementing a burn ban beginning Tuesday, September 1 at 5 p.m.

News

Omaha police to investigate use of force after 14-year-old robbery suspect was Tased Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
A use of force investigation by the Omaha Police Department has been authorized after a 14-year-old robbery suspect was hit with an officer’s Taser on Sunday, the OPD announced in a statement Tuesday.

News

Rental assistance during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
The number of eviction cases in Douglas County is beginning to rise once more.

News

New program aims to make sure teens in juvenile justice system don’t re-offend

Updated: 2 hours ago
A new program is aiming to make sure teens in the juvenile justice system don’t re-offend.

News

Husker legend Johnny Rodgers speaks at 'WE are OPS' rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
OPS sports rallyGrassroots group "WE are OPS" is having a rally outside Omaha Public Schools headquarters. Students, athletes, parents, and coaches who want to play sports this fall are making their voices heard.