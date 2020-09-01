Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Sunny skies and hotter temperatures return Wednesday!

By David Koeller
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Showers and storms developed overnight and into this morning over portions of northwest Missouri and southwest Iowa. While most of us stayed dry, a thin band of light showers drifted north into parts of the Omaha Metro around mid-morning. Clouds have since dominated for the Metro and areas southeast through the afternoon.

Due to cloud cover slicing through the WOWT viewing area, we’ve held a range of temperatures for much of the day. To the northwest of the Metro, where we’ve seen more sunshine, temperatures have warmed up near 80°! Where clouds have hung on, temperatures are closer to 70° as of 3 PM.

Today marks the first day of Meteorological Fall! More on that here.

Clouds will continue to decrease this evening, with overnight lows dropping into upper-50s. Plentiful sunshine returns Wednesday, with highs soaring into the lower-90s.

The temperature roller-coaster continues, with highs Thursday in the lower-80s and highs Friday in the upper-80s. Heading into Labor Day Weekend, we’ll likely heat into the 90s Saturday and Sunday before temperatures drop beginning Monday. Unfortunately, no signs of widespread rain, until Tuesday of next week.

5 Day Forecast
5 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Models do suggest a significant cool-down next week! We’ll likely feel a taste of fall, with highs in the 60s and 70s, and lows in the 40s possible.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

David's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 17 minutes ago
A layer of low clouds has refused to clear out of the metro area, keeping temperatures on the cool side this afternoon! Sunshine will slowly return this evening, boosting temperatures a few degrees. Cool again tonight, but summer heat returns tomorrow!

First Alert Weather

Omaha wraps up 4th driest summer on record

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Clay Ostarly
Meteorological summer ended Monday as the 4th driest and 7th warmest on record for Omaha.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Wild temperature swings are expected well into next week

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
It is a cool morning in several spots this morning with scattered clouds moving through.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
Scattered clouds and cool yet again today. A few showers are possible south of the metro this morning.

Latest News

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying cool for Tuesday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Another cool night for the metro but more Summer heat is on the way this week.

Weather

Staying cool for Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT
Another cool night for the metro but more Summer heat is on the way this week.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Sunny and mild for Monday afternoon

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:24 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Scattered showers and storms will be moving through the area this morning mostly before 9am.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:52 AM CDT
Monday morning forecast with showers and wind to start.

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Overnight storm chance; Cooler start to the workweek!

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
A chance for showers and storms overnight into early Monday morning, then a welcomed cooler start to the work week.

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT
What a gorgeous weekend! We are watching some strong storms in north-central NE and eastern SD this evening. A scattered storm chance will take us into tonight and early Monday morning. Clouds decrease behind, with highs tomorrow in the upper-70s.