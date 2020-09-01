David’s Evening Forecast - Sunny skies and hotter temperatures return Wednesday!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Showers and storms developed overnight and into this morning over portions of northwest Missouri and southwest Iowa. While most of us stayed dry, a thin band of light showers drifted north into parts of the Omaha Metro around mid-morning. Clouds have since dominated for the Metro and areas southeast through the afternoon.

Due to cloud cover slicing through the WOWT viewing area, we’ve held a range of temperatures for much of the day. To the northwest of the Metro, where we’ve seen more sunshine, temperatures have warmed up near 80°! Where clouds have hung on, temperatures are closer to 70° as of 3 PM.

Today marks the first day of Meteorological Fall! More on that here.

Clouds will continue to decrease this evening, with overnight lows dropping into upper-50s. Plentiful sunshine returns Wednesday, with highs soaring into the lower-90s.

The temperature roller-coaster continues, with highs Thursday in the lower-80s and highs Friday in the upper-80s. Heading into Labor Day Weekend, we’ll likely heat into the 90s Saturday and Sunday before temperatures drop beginning Monday. Unfortunately, no signs of widespread rain, until Tuesday of next week.

Models do suggest a significant cool-down next week! We’ll likely feel a taste of fall, with highs in the 60s and 70s, and lows in the 40s possible.

