Atlantic hurricane season continues to break records

Tropical Storms Omar and Nana
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Records continue to break during the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season! Tropical Storm Nana developed Tuesday over the central Caribbean Sea, with Tropical Storm Omar forming east of North Carolina just a few hours later.

Both storms broke records as the earliest N-name storm and O-name storm in a season, respectively. Previously, the earliest N-name storm to form during the Atlantic Hurricane Season was Nate on September 6, 2005. Before Omar, the earliest O-name storm was Ophelia, which formed on September 7, 2005.

Now that Nana and Omar have been named, there are only six remaining names before the National Hurricane Center begins using the Greek Alphabet to distinguish storms. The use of the Greek Alphabet has only happened once – during the historic 2005 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Nana Forecast Track
Nana Forecast Track(WOWT)

Tropical Storm Nana is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in Central America on Thursday. Strong winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surge will likely impact Yucatan Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, and Honduras over the coming days. No impact to the United States expected.

Tropical Storm Omar will continue to push out to sea, thankfully not posing any threats to land.

Omar will pose no threat to land
Omar will pose no threat to land(WOWT)

You can keep track of the tropics anytime by visiting the National Hurricane Center’s website.

