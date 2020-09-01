Advertisement

Astronomical versus meteorological seasons: What’s the difference?

September 1st through November 30th
September 1st through November 30th(WOWT)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - September 1st marks the first day of Meteorological Fall in the northern hemisphere.

You may hear your local meteorologists mention meteorological and astronomical seasons throughout the year. Yes, there is a difference.

Astronomical seasons are caused by the tilt of the Earth on its axis as it rotates around the sun; these are the seasons you may see on a calendar.

Equinoxes occur when the sun passes directly over the equator – marking the start of the astronomical spring and fall seasons. Day and night are roughly the same length around the equinox.

The start of astronomical fall this year – the autumnal equinox – lands on September 22nd.

Solstices occur when the sun’s apparent path is the farthest north or south of the equator. Solstices mark the start of the astronomical winter and summer seasons – or the “shortest” and “longest” days of the year.

Meteorological vs astronomical seasons
Meteorological vs astronomical seasons(WOWT)

Meteorological seasons are used primarily for the documentation of climate information. Each season is a nice, even 3-month period, falling more in line with our civil calendar.

While the start of astronomical seasons will change a few days from year to year, meteorological seasons will always start on the first days of December, March, June, and September - respectively.

Less variation in season start dates and season duration allow us to more easily compare climate statistics from year to year.

More information on astronomical and meteorological seasons can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Omaha council fails to override mayor’s veto on mental-health, workforce funding

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Michael Bell
The Omaha City Council on Tuesday failed to override Mayor Jean Stothert’s veto on amendments to the 2021 city budget which would have provided funding for workforce services and mental-health programs.

News

Omaha Police Department looking for input

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Omaha Police Department is accepting responses for a survey with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, according to a post on the city’s website Tuesday.

News

Trump calls on Big Ten Conference to play fall football

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Big Ten Conference is now hearing from President Donald Trump.

News

New program aims to make sure teens in juvenile justice system don’t reoffend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
“Our youth will go back out into the community at some point so, it’s our job to give them the skills and the support that’s needed out in the community,” says Tami Steensma, Sarpy County Director of Juvenile Services.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Tuesday Sept. 1 COVID-19 update: 78 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

State Patrol representative visits Louisiana to prepare Nebraska for future disasters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
A member of the Nebraska State Patrol is in Louisiana right now as it recovers from hurricane Laura.

News

Sarpy County Sheriffs deputies undergo kayak training for river rescues

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
We’ve all heard that minutes count in a rescue situation. For someone struggling on a river just getting to them can be tricky. One search and rescue team is taking a different approach.

News

Kayak search and rescue training --10PM

Updated: 4 hours ago
We’ve all heard that minutes count in a rescue situation. For someone struggling on a river just getting to them can be tricky. One search and rescue team is taking a different approach.

First Alert Weather

Omaha wraps up 4th driest summer on record

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Clay Ostarly
Meteorological summer ended Monday as the 4th driest and 7th warmest on record for Omaha.

News

Janicek to stay in the race --10PM

Updated: 4 hours ago
Embattled Democratic Senate candidate Chris Janicek said Monday that he’s not backing away from challenging incumbent Sen. Ben Sasse in November.