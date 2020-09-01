AJ Rollins on his Nebraska Commitment

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are different ways to look at a situation and when choosing a college many athletes pay close attention to competition at their position. AJ Rollins at Creighton Prep does not. In fact his commitment, that came two days after a four-start recruit announced his at the same position, was actually partially inspired by that very announcement.

“They kinda motivated me to commit, I saw Koby and I saw Thomas, yeah this is the place for me,” said Rollins.

Koby Bretz committed first, then Thomas Fidone and then Rollins. AJ and Thomas both play tight end and AJ embraces the idea of growing alongside a very talented player. He looks at it as a positive, together they can both move into important roles inside the Huskers offense.

Rollins choose Nebraska over offers from Iowa State, Missouri and UCF.

