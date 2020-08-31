Staff member seriously injured following assault at Lincoln Correctional Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center assaulted a staff member on Sunday, according to a release.

The inmate refused multiple directives and was restrained. He then became aggressive and punched a staff member twice in the head, according to the release. The staff member fell backward on impact and hit her head on the concrete.

The staff member was taken to the hospital and treated for a concussion.

The incident will be investigated by the county attorney for possible criminal prosecution.

