Advertisement

Staff member seriously injured following assault at Lincoln Correctional Center

File photo
File photo(WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center assaulted a staff member on Sunday, according to a release.

The inmate refused multiple directives and was restrained. He then became aggressive and punched a staff member twice in the head, according to the release. The staff member fell backward on impact and hit her head on the concrete.

The staff member was taken to the hospital and treated for a concussion.

The incident will be investigated by the county attorney for possible criminal prosecution.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Ricketts on the COVID-19 outbreak at Nebraska penitentiary

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Steve Wellman, head of the state's agriculture department, gave an update on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Video source: Office of Gov. Pete Ricketts)

News

Gov. Ricketts on his RNC attendance

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Steve Wellman, head of the state's agriculture department, gave an update on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Video source: Office of Gov. Pete Ricketts)

News

Gov. Ricketts the Big Ten fall season decision

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Steve Wellman, head of the state's agriculture department, gave an update on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Video source: Office of Gov. Pete Ricketts)

News

Gov. Ricketts on the Nebraska medical marijuana initiative

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Steve Wellman, head of the state's agriculture department, gave an update on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Video source: Office of Gov. Pete Ricketts)

Latest News

News

Gov. Ricketts on the Nebraska medical marijuana initiative

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Steve Wellman, head of the state's agriculture department, gave an update on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Video source: Office of Gov. Pete Ricketts)

News

FULL VIDEO: Gov. Pete Ricketts update - Aug. 31, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Steve Wellman, head of the state's agriculture department, gave an update on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Video source: Office of Gov. Pete Ricketts)

News

Sen. Ernie Chambers may run for Douglas County Commissioner

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
Term-limited State Senator Ernie Chambers may not be done with politics, after all.

News

Berkshire Hathaway takes stakes in Japanese trading houses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has taken stakes of just over 5% in five major Japanese trading houses in what it says is a long-term investment.

News

FULL VIDEO: North Omaha financial center launch

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carver legacy Center, a black-owned financial center, is launching a financial center near 24th and Lake that will focus on building black wealth.