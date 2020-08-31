Advertisement

Sen. Ernie Chambers may run for Douglas County Commissioner

(KOLNKGIN)
By Brian Mastre
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Term-limited State Senator Ernie Chambers may not be done with politics, after all.

Staff with the Douglas County Elections office are busy verifying signatures that could put Nebraska’s longest-serving senator on the ballot in November in the race for Douglas County Commissioner.

Democrat Chris Rodgers currently holds the seat in District 3.  He is currently running unopposed in November.  He beat Asit Goswami by 3,000 votes in the May primary.

Volunteers supporting Ernie Chambers turned in 2,800 signatures this morning, 2,000 are needed to put his name on the ballot as a by-petition candidate.

Election Commissioner Brian Kruse tells 6 News, Nebraska law allows a non-partisan candidate to be placed on a ballot in a partisan race if enough signatures are collected.

Chambers is an independent.

