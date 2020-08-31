Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Morning showers and storms along with some wind. Great day ahead though.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered showers and storms will be moving through the area this morning mostly before 9am. This will bring some much needed rain to the area as well as some cooler air to the area. Wind gusts up near 35 mph are possible this morning as well but will back off by the afternoon. The afternoon hours will be phenomenal with lighter winds and sunny skies as we head up towards 80 degrees.

Monday forecast (WOWT)

Monday Wind (WOWT)

There is a small chance of showers Tuesday morning as well but those showers will likely be very very spotty. Don’t bank on much out of those otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures will spike into the lower 90s Wednesday but it likely won’t be too humid. We’ll settle back into the 80s for the rest of the week.

