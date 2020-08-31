Advertisement

Police: Homeowner fatally shoots man accused of break-in

Police are on scene of an incident.
Police are on scene of an incident.(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALO, Iowa (AP) - Sheriff’s officials in eastern Iowa say a homeowner has shot and killed another man suspected of breaking into his home.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, when several people called 911 to report that a man was trying to break into homes in Palo.

The sheriff’s office says deputies had responded to the area when another caller reported that a man had broken into a home and threatened the people living there before the homeowner shot him.

Deputies and medics performed CPR on the suspect, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither his name nor the name of the homeowner has been released.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. Ernie Chambers may run for Douglas County Commissioner

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Brian Mastre
Term-limited State Senator Ernie Chambers may not be done with politics, after all.

News

Berkshire Hathaway takes stakes in Japanese trading houses

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has taken stakes of just over 5% in five major Japanese trading houses in what it says is a long-term investment.

News

FULL VIDEO: North Omaha financial center launch

Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Carver legacy Center, a black-owned financial center, is launching a financial center near 24th and Lake that will focus on building black wealth.

Coronavirus

Monday Aug. 31 COVID-19 update: 93 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Latest News

News

New Vietnam Veteran Memorial finds home in Papillion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
This time next year we may see the groundbreaking for a war memorial in the metro.

News

New veteran memorial to be built --10PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
This time next year we may see the groundbreaking for a war memorial in the metro.

News

Husband 'accidentally' shoots wife while unpacking firearm--10PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday afternoon, Omaha Police officers responded to a residence near 76th and Woolworth for a reported shooting.

News

Family of shooting victim speaks out - 10PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
Omaha police are searching for a shooter. The family of 33-year-old Felipe Moreno-Lopez hasn’t slept since he was shot around 2 a.m.

News

LIVE AT 10AM: Financial center launches in North Omaha focusing on black-owned businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
The Carver legacy Center, a black-owned financial center, is launching a financial center near 24th and Lake that will focus on building black wealth.

News

Bullets fly through window of Omaha home injuring father, stepson speaks out

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Omaha police are searching for a shooter. The family of 33-year-old Felipe Moreno-Lopez hasn’t slept since he was shot around 2 a.m.