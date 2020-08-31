Advertisement

Off-duty Omaha officer intervenes in scuffle at Hy-Vee gas station

An off-duty Omaha Police officer stepped in to help Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, after a disturbance at a Hy-Vee gas station escalated into a fight outside the store.
An off-duty Omaha Police officer stepped in to help Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, after a disturbance at a Hy-Vee gas station escalated into a fight outside the store.(Lileana Pearson / WOWT)
By Lileana Pearson
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An off-duty Omaha Police officer stepped in to help Monday after a disturbance at a Hy-Vee gas station escalated into a fight outside the store.

The officer, who happened to be inside the filling station at 51st Street and West Center Road when the incident occurred, saw the disturbance and said the two men were shoving each other inside the store, OPD told 6 News. The off-duty officer stepped in to help and made a “help and officer” radio call when both men started fighting outside. More than a half-dozen cruisers responded to the scene.

Both were taken downtown, police said. At least one of them was in handcuffs.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

