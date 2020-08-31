New Vietnam Veteran Memorial finds home in Papillion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This time next year we may see the groundbreaking for a war memorial in the metro.

The site isn’t far from the national cemetery, which organizers believe makes even more sense to build it in Papillion.

“We have people who would pay good money for this land,” said Papillion Mayor David Black.

It’s tucked between Walnut Creek Recreation Area and Sumter Amphitheatre in Papillion.

“These views that you see will not change,” said Black.

For years the plan has been to keep it this way, let nature rule.

“We’ve had things that have wanted to develop here, and we’ve said no to everything because we wanted to keep it more natural. Then when this opportunity came up, there was something about it. This is the perfect site,” said Black.

The Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial will now go there, with a restored Huey helicopter in the middle. This would recognize the 395 Nebraskans killed in Vietnam.

“That’s one thing we want everyone to understand. This isn’t just an Eastern Nebraska monument. This is a Nebraska monument for Vietnam veterans,” said Howard Ball, with the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

In the summer of 2016, Howard Ball along with hundreds of other Vietnam combat veterans from Nebraska traveled to Washington, D.C. to see the Vietnam wall honoring the 58,000 who died.

“I enlisted in the Marines when I was 18, 6-months later, I was in Vietnam,” said Ball.

The Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial would be a place to reflect that is much closer to home.

“You want something serene, quiet - that’s exactly what this site is,” said Black.

Organizers are looking to raise 3.5 million dollars for the project.

