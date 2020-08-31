Advertisement

New Vietnam Veteran Memorial finds home in Papillion

By Brian Mastre
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This time next year we may see the groundbreaking for a war memorial in the metro.

The site isn’t far from the national cemetery, which organizers believe makes even more sense to build it in Papillion.

“We have people who would pay good money for this land,” said Papillion Mayor David Black.

It’s tucked between Walnut Creek Recreation Area and Sumter Amphitheatre in Papillion.

“These views that you see will not change,” said Black.

For years the plan has been to keep it this way, let nature rule.

“We’ve had things that have wanted to develop here, and we’ve said no to everything because we wanted to keep it more natural. Then when this opportunity came up, there was something about it. This is the perfect site,” said Black.

The Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial will now go there, with a restored Huey helicopter in the middle. This would recognize the 395 Nebraskans killed in Vietnam.

“That’s one thing we want everyone to understand. This isn’t just an Eastern Nebraska monument. This is a Nebraska monument for Vietnam veterans,” said Howard Ball, with the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

In the summer of 2016, Howard Ball along with hundreds of other Vietnam combat veterans from Nebraska traveled to Washington, D.C. to see the Vietnam wall honoring the 58,000 who died.

“I enlisted in the Marines when I was 18, 6-months later, I was in Vietnam,” said Ball.

The Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial would be a place to reflect that is much closer to home.

“You want something serene, quiet - that’s exactly what this site is,” said Black.

Organizers are looking to raise 3.5 million dollars for the project.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Monday Aug. 31 COVID-19 update: 93 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

New veteran memorial to be built --10PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
This time next year we may see the groundbreaking for a war memorial in the metro.

News

Husband 'accidentally' shoots wife while unpacking firearm--10PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday afternoon, Omaha Police officers responded to a residence near 76th and Woolworth for a reported shooting.

News

Family of shooting victim speaks out - 10PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
Omaha police are searching for a shooter. The family of 33-year-old Felipe Moreno-Lopez hasn’t slept since he was shot around 2 a.m.

Latest News

News

LIVE AT 10AM: Financial center launches in North Omaha focusing on black-owned businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
The Carver legacy Center, a black-owned financial center, is launching a financial center near 24th and Lake that will focus on building black wealth.

News

Bullets fly through window of Omaha home injuring father, stepson speaks out

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Omaha police are searching for a shooter. The family of 33-year-old Felipe Moreno-Lopez hasn’t slept since he was shot around 2 a.m.

News

Husband: firearm accidentally discharges while unpacking, injures wife

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Sunday afternoon, Omaha Police officers responded to a residence near 76th and Woolworth for a reported shooting.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Morning showers and storms along with some wind. Great day ahead though.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Scattered showers and storms will be moving through the area this morning mostly before 9am.

News

OPD investigating shooting that leaves one person hurt

Updated: 11 hours ago
Omaha police are investigating an overnight shooting. OPD tells us it happened around 2:15 a.m. near 26th and Drexel St.

News

OPD investigating shooting that leaves one person hurt

Updated: 11 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.