Advertisement

Monday Aug. 31 COVID-19 update: 93 new cases in Douglas County

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department on Saturday reported 93 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 13,450.

DCHD reported no new COVID-19 deaths, the county’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 160.

To date, 9,294 county residents have recovered, according to the release.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Aug. 30 COVID-19 update
Aug. 29 COVID-19 update
Aug. 28 COVID-19 update
Aug. 26 COVID-19 update
Aug. 25 COVID-19 update
Aug. 24 COVID-19 update
Aug. 23 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

Latest News

National

Georgia man welcomed home after months-long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The 22-year military veteran is now known as “Miracle Man,” a nickname given to him by the doctors and VA nurses who helped get him home.

National

Georgia man welcomed home after months-long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
A Georgia man was welcomed home after a months-long battle with COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Parents protest student flu shot mandate in Massachusetts

Updated: 9 hours ago
State health officials say the mandatory flu shots are an important step to reduce flu-related illness and the overall impact of respiratory illness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Rally supporting police draws scores to downtown Kenosha

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Scores of police supporters gathered in downtown Kenosha where protesters have demonstrated against police brutality since the shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend.

Latest News

Coronavirus

False COVID-19 claim retweeted by Trump removed from Twitter

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
CDC data indicates 94% of patients had two to three “contributing causes” in addition to COVID-19 listed on their death certificates. This does not mean COVID-19 was not a major reason they died when they did.

National Politics

Portland mayor says Trump has 'created the hate'

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Portland police are investigating a deadly shooting as the city's mayor and President Trump blame eachother for the violence.

National

United says it will drop widely scorned ticket-change fees

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
United Airlines says it is dropping a controversial $200 fee on consumers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

National

One person killed during Portland protest

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
New details have emerged in the deadly shooting near violent clashes in Portland, Oregon.

Coronavirus

Douglas County won’t spend $1.85M in virus relief on vehicle

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Douglas County board has abandoned a plan to spend $1.85 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to buy a mobile command center for the county sheriff’s office.

National

Kenosha picking up the pieces from nights of protests

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Kenosha, Wis. is picking up the pieces from nights of protests.