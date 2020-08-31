Advertisement

May 24 trial set for Steve Bannon in alleged fundraising scam

President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon speaks with reporters after pleading not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in New York.
President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon speaks with reporters after pleading not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in New York.(AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A May 2021 trial date was set Monday for Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, on charges that he cheated donors to a group seeking to fund a southern border wall.

Bannon, 66, of Washington, D.C., was audible but not visible on a video screen as he appeared for the first time before U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, who set a May 24 trial date.

The hearing was notable, too, as a prosecutor said one of Bannon’s codefendants had made inflammatory claims on social media asserting the prosecution was politically motivated and an assault on the freedom of donors.

In an indictment along with three others, Bannon was charged two weeks ago with unlawfully raising over $25 million for the “We Build The Wall” campaign.

Prosecutors said thousands of investors were duped into thinking all of their donations would go toward the project, even though Bannon diverted over a million dollars, paying salary to one campaign official and personal expenses for himself.

Bannon pleaded not guilty after his Aug. 20 arrest aboard a luxury yacht off the coast of Connecticut. He was freed on $5 million bail by a Manhattan magistrate judge.

As he left the courthouse, he shouted: “This entire fiasco is to stop people who want to build the wall.”

Also appearing Monday only by audio on a video screen were Bannon’s codefendants, including Brian Kolfage, the project founder and an Air Force veteran who lost both legs and a hand in a mortar attack in Iraq.

Kolfage, 38, of Miramar Beach, Florida, spent some of the over $350,000 he received on home renovations, payments toward a boat, a luxury SUV, a golf cart, jewelry, cosmetic surgery, personal tax payments and credit card debt, the indictment said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe complained Monday that Kolfage has made comments on social media that violated local rules governing the behavior of parties to legal cases in New York federal court and threatened to taint the potential jury pool.

In a letter to the judge, prosecutors cited “a steady stream” of “highly inflammatory” public statements Kolfage has made, including claims that the prosecution was an assault on the freedom of donors for “political reasons.”

“I gave 3 limbs defending this freedom, and I’d proudly give another to fight back at this injustice to preserve the future of this nation,” Kolfage wrote in one Facebook post.

“The witch hunt is on!” he protested in another.

Kolfage’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg, said prosecutors were the real violators of local rules because of statements law enforcement authorities made the day of the arrests. He said prosecutors were acting like a schoolyard bully who hits somebody and then “runs to the teacher” when struck back.

The judge warned all parties to obey local rules banning statements that could interfere with a fair trial or prejudice the case.

Also charged were Andrew Badolato, 56, of Sarasota, Florida, and Timothy Shea, 49, of Castle Rock, Colorado. Kolfage, Badolato and Shea entered not guilty pleas Monday. They will be tried alongside Bannon in May.

All four are free on bail after being charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Each charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NFL reveals more in-game social and racial justice plans

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Previously announced were decals on the back of helmets, or patches on team caps, displaying names or phrases to honor victims of racism and/or police brutality.

National Politics

Biden hits campaign trail, blames Trump for city violence

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is mounting a more aggressive offense against President Donald Trump with a rare public appearance Monday where he will say that a second term for Trump will mean more violence in America’s streets — not less.

National Politics

Biden: Trump failed to protect America, now trying to scare

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke Monday at an event in Pittsburgh.

National

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero arrested on terror charges, Rwandan police say

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A well-known critic of President Paul Kagame, Rusesabagina had been living outside Rwanda since 1996 and police did not say where he was apprehended. He had been living in Belgium and then in Texas in the U.S.

Coronavirus

Publix ends one-way aisles in most of its stores

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Only Publix stores in Miami-Dade and Broward counties in Florida and in Charleston, South Carolina. will continue to have one-way aisles.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden: Trump drove economy into ditch

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden spoke Monday at an event in Pittsburgh.

National

Parents of Mich. boy with special needs say thief stole modified tricycle

Updated: 38 minutes ago
A Michigan family says a tricycle built for a 12-year-old boy with cerebral palsy was stolen from their home. They're asking for the thief to return it, no questions asked.

News

Gov. Ricketts on his RNC attendance

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Steve Wellman, head of the state's agriculture department, gave an update on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Video source: Office of Gov. Pete Ricketts)

News

Gov. Ricketts the Big Ten fall season decision

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Steve Wellman, head of the state's agriculture department, gave an update on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Video source: Office of Gov. Pete Ricketts)

News

Gov. Ricketts on the Nebraska medical marijuana initiative

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Steve Wellman, head of the state's agriculture department, gave an update on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Video source: Office of Gov. Pete Ricketts)

News

Staff member seriously injured following assault at Lincoln Correctional Center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
An inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center assaulted a staff member on Sunday, according to a release.