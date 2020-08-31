Advertisement

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Overnight storm chance; Cooler start to the workweek!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What a beautiful weekend of weather! We definitely deserved it after such a hot stretch. Saturday and Sunday started off in the 50s/60s with highs in the low to mid-80s. Both days also began with more cloud cover, before making way for afternoon and evening sunshine. Hope you were able to get out and enjoy it!

This evening, a Severe Thunderstorm watch is in effect for central Nebraska up through eastern South Dakota until Midnight. Madison and Platte Counties are included. Some strong storms are already beginning to fire up during the 6 PM hour within these watch areas thanks to an approaching cold front. These storms will likely weaken as they push eastward and the sun sets.

Valid through Midnight
Valid through Midnight(WOWT)

We’ll hold a scattered chance for showers and storms overnight into early Monday morning, but rain is not guaranteed! The trend for heaviest rainfall has been farther southwest of Omaha.

The front will continue pushing southeast through Monday morning, with clouds decreasing for Monday afternoon and evening. Highs will likely only top out in the upper-70s near 80° with breezy winds from the north.

Hour by hour forecast Monday
Hour by hour forecast Monday(WOWT)

Another chance for rain arrives, primarily for spots south of I-80, Tuesday morning. Behind this chance, we’ll see decreasing clouds once again with highs in the upper-70s.

The rest of the week is looking mostly dry, with some ups and downs in terms of temperatures. Wednesday and Saturday may warm close to 90°, with more seasonable highs in the low to mid-80s for the rest of the week.

Keep track of the radar and the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

