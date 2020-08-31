Advertisement

LIVE AT 10AM: Financial center launches in North Omaha focusing on black-owned businesses

By John Chapman
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Carver legacy Center, a black-owned financial center, is launching a financial center near 24th and Lake that will focus on building black wealth.

The groundbreaking for the Center will be at 10 a.m. Monday.

The Center will house four components including The Carver Financial Collaborative, Accelerator Hub, Pop-Up Incubator, and Legacy Wealth Center.

Bullets fly through window of Omaha home injuring father, stepson speaks out

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Alex McLoon
Omaha police are searching for a shooter. The family of 33-year-old Felipe Moreno-Lopez hasn’t slept since he was shot around 2 a.m.

Husband: firearm accidentally discharges while unpacking, injures wife

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Lileana Pearson
Sunday afternoon, Omaha Police officers responded to a residence near 76th and Woolworth for a reported shooting.

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Morning showers and storms along with some wind. Great day ahead though.

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Rusty Lord
Scattered showers and storms will be moving through the area this morning mostly before 9am.

OPD investigating shooting that leaves one person hurt

Updated: 9 hours ago
Omaha police are investigating an overnight shooting. OPD tells us it happened around 2:15 a.m. near 26th and Drexel St.

OPD investigating shooting that leaves one person hurt

Updated: 10 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

Papio's Luke Lindenmeyer - High School Football Play of the Week (Week One)

Updated: 12 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Overnight storm chance; Cooler start to the workweek!

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Mallory Schnell
A chance for showers and storms overnight into early Monday morning, then a welcomed cooler start to the work week.

Douglas County won’t spend $1.85M in virus relief on vehicle

Updated: 17 hours ago
By Associated Press
The Douglas County board has abandoned a plan to spend $1.85 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to buy a mobile command center for the county sheriff’s office.

Iowa virus numbers vary widely because of website problem

Updated: 17 hours ago
By Associated Press
The numbers on Iowa’s online coronavirus tracker varied widely this weekend because of a maintenance problem with the site.