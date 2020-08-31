LIVE AT 10AM: Financial center launches in North Omaha focusing on black-owned businesses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Carver legacy Center, a black-owned financial center, is launching a financial center near 24th and Lake that will focus on building black wealth.

The groundbreaking for the Center will be at 10 a.m. Monday.

The Center will house four components including The Carver Financial Collaborative, Accelerator Hub, Pop-Up Incubator, and Legacy Wealth Center.

