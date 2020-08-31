Husband: firearm accidentally discharges while unpacking, injures wife
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday afternoon, Omaha Police officers responded to a residence near 76th and Woolworth for a reported shooting.
Officers arrived to find a 57-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to CUMC Bergan Mercy in critical condition.
According to the victim’s 60-year-old husband, he was unpacking from a trip when his firearm accidentally discharged.
The investigation is ongoing.
