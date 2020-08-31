Husband: firearm accidentally discharges while unpacking, injures wife

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday afternoon, Omaha Police officers responded to a residence near 76th and Woolworth for a reported shooting.

Officers arrived to find a 57-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to CUMC Bergan Mercy in critical condition.

According to the victim’s 60-year-old husband, he was unpacking from a trip when his firearm accidentally discharged.

The investigation is ongoing.

