Husband: firearm accidentally discharges while unpacking, injures wife

Sunday afternoon, Omaha Police officers responded to a residence near 76th and Woolworth for a reported shooting.
By Lileana Pearson
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday afternoon, Omaha Police officers responded to a residence near 76th and Woolworth for a reported shooting.

Officers arrived to find a 57-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to CUMC Bergan Mercy in critical condition.

According to the victim’s 60-year-old husband, he was unpacking from a trip when his firearm accidentally discharged.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

