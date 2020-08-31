Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying cool for Tuesday

By David Koeller
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cool start, a beautiful, although breezy afternoon for the metro. Temperatures warmed to near 80 degrees in town, with much of the region in the upper 70s. We will continue to see clear skies into the evening with winds slowly dying down. Temperatures will start to quickly cool as we get close to sunset. We’ll likely dip into the 60s by 10pm this evening, with lows in the mid and upper 50s by Tuesday morning.

Expect thicker clouds across the area Tuesday morning, with a few isolated showers possible. What little rain we see will likely remain to the south of the metro area, with most of us remaining dry. Despite the cool start, we should warm up fairly quickly by the afternoon. Clouds should thin out for the second half of the day as well, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 in the metro.

Our reprieve from the intense summer heat doesn’t last too long, as temperatures are expected to soar on Wednesday. A southwest breeze and full sunshine likely push high temperatures into the lower 90s Wednesday afternoon! Temperatures will be on a bit of roller coaster for the second half of the week, cooling off again Thursday but soaring back into the 90s by Saturday. A big pattern change appears to be on the way for next week, with a shot of almost fall-like air poised to arrive on Monday, potentially dropping high temperatures into the 60s for a couple of days. In fact, we may see several days of well below average temperatures in the second week of Septempber!

6 to 10 Day Temperature Outlook
6 to 10 Day Temperature Outlook(WOWT)

