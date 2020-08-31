Chris Janicek not backing down from Nebraska Senate race

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Embattled Democratic Senate candidate Chris Janicek said Monday that he’s not backing away from challenging incumbent Sen. Ben Sasse in November.

“First of all, I want to make it very, very clear that I am the Democratic party’s nominee for United States Senate here in Nebraska,” he said.

Janicek said he’s the best chance to beat Sasse in November and had harsh comments for the Nebraska Democratic Party, who he said sat down to discuss the matter of his candidacy.

“They had nothing to bring to the table, nothing to discuss other than they wanted to replace me with a third-place candidate,” he said, calling the situation “hostile.”

Nebraska has a voter registration problem, especially among Democrats.

“The state we live in is a state that doesn’t vote,” he said.

His team has been traveling to western Nebraska, where he said they support President Trump but do not support Sasse.

He said that Nebraska Democrats feel abandoned.

“I don’t work for Jane Kleeb; I don’t work for her Nebraska Democratic party,” Janicek said. “I am asking the people of Nebraska to hire me. I am asking Republicans, independents, Democrats to hire me, to go to work for the people. They are my boss. I need to dedicate and show work ethic towards them.”

He said health care is his top issue, noting it was a personal issue with some on his staff and relating his own health care struggles, especially in paying the bills.

“Pre-existing conditions must be protected,” he said, noting Sasse’s voting record against the Affordable Care Act.

