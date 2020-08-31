Advertisement

Chris Janicek not backing down from Nebraska Senate race

Chris Janicek for Senate
Chris Janicek for Senate(Brian Mastre / WOWT)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Embattled Democratic Senate candidate Chris Janicek said Monday that he’s not backing away from challenging incumbent Sen. Ben Sasse in November.

“First of all, I want to make it very, very clear that I am the Democratic party’s nominee for United States Senate here in Nebraska,” he said.

Janicek said he’s the best chance to beat Sasse in November and had harsh comments for the Nebraska Democratic Party, who he said sat down to discuss the matter of his candidacy.

“They had nothing to bring to the table, nothing to discuss other than they wanted to replace me with a third-place candidate,” he said, calling the situation “hostile.”

Nebraska has a voter registration problem, especially among Democrats.

“The state we live in is a state that doesn’t vote,” he said.

His team has been traveling to western Nebraska, where he said they support President Trump but do not support Sasse.

He said that Nebraska Democrats feel abandoned.

“I don’t work for Jane Kleeb; I don’t work for her Nebraska Democratic party,” Janicek said. “I am asking the people of Nebraska to hire me. I am asking Republicans, independents, Democrats to hire me, to go to work for the people. They are my boss. I need to dedicate and show work ethic towards them.”

He said health care is his top issue, noting it was a personal issue with some on his staff and relating his own health care struggles, especially in paying the bills.

“Pre-existing conditions must be protected,” he said, noting Sasse’s voting record against the Affordable Care Act.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gretna mother celebrates medical marijuana on the November ballot

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
|
By Emily Dwire
Crista Eggers is a fierce advocate for medical cannabis. This week she’s celebrating the measure making it onto the November ballot in Nebraska after enough signatures were validated in the state. She says it’s been a goal and a dream she and many others have worked so long for.

News

Medical Marijuana

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

Politics

Brad Ashford won’t be a write-in candidate for Nebraska senator

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By Gina Dvorak
Former Congressman Brad Ashford confirmed on Thursday that he will not be running against Sen. Ben Sasse as a write-in candidate on the November ballot, citing a lack of time to run an effective campaign.

State

Iowa SOS says absentee mailings breached voters’ information

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Iowa’s elections office has accused county officials who tried to make it easier to vote by mail during the pandemic of illegally breaching voters’ personal information.

Latest News

Regional

Party disavows Kansas candidate who admitted to revenge porn

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT
|
By JOHN HANNA
The Kansas Democratic Party has declared that the 19-year-old nominee for a state House seat is “unfit” for office because of “alarming behavior” that includes admitting to circulating revenge porn.

National

Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
|
Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal.

National

RNC Day 2: Republicans rally behind Trump

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT
|
Republicans seek to flip the Democrats' script with their own pandemic-era convention.

Politics

Brad Ashford on standby for write-in campaign against Sen. Ben Sasse

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Lileana Pearson
Hours after Sen. Ben Sasse’s office confirmed he will debate Democratic challenger Chris Janicek in September, another well-known local Democrat confirmed to 6 News that he is on stand-by to run as a write-in candidate.

Coronavirus

It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT
|
It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention.

Politics

Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:57 PM CDT
|
Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president.