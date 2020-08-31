Advertisement

Bullets fly through window of Omaha home injuring father, stepson speaks out

A man was shot while sleeping in his home near 26th and Drexel Streets.
By Alex McLoon
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are searching for a shooter. The family of 33-year-old Felipe Moreno-Lopez hasn’t slept since he was shot around 2 a.m.

His stepson says he’s expected to have surgery later this week because of one bullet that sailed through his window.

“I just see him go to the bathroom and he’s holding something to his head and there’s a bunch of blood gushing out everywhere. You can’t mistake that---that’s gunshots,” said Roman.

Christian Roman says three gunshots woke him from a deep sleep Sunday morning.

A bullet struck his stepfather Felipe Moreno-Lopez who was in bed. Roman says his first instinct was to look outside.

“I see this car that was pulling off like right away. it was honking like trying to try and tell someone Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go. And then they dipped on the quick so I kind of knew it was them. I didn’t get to like get a good description of the car or anything,” said Roman.

Other shots struck the house, the window of their pickup, and its tailgate. Roman believes someone intended to shoot at his family inside but neither he, his mom, or stepdad can explain why.

“I don’t know if he has enemies, he says he doesn’t. I don’t. I don’t really look for problems. It made me sad and mad at the same time because where the bullet went through, it was a few inches away from my mom, and it could have seriously killed him,” said Roman.

Roman says he, his mom, and his younger siblings will sleep in the basement until they get some security cameras or police catch whoever did this.

“We just hope that they do get caught and you know it could be a possible option or to move somewhere else,” said Roman.

Roman’s stepdad was taken to Nebraska Medicine when this all happened. A spokesperson at the hospital says he’s in fair condition.

The family doesn’t know when he can return home.

If you have any information that could help police, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

